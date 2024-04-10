 ‘Seasonal Sanatani’: BJP attacks Tejashwi Yadav for eating fish during Navratri | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Seasonal Sanatani’: BJP attacks Tejashwi Yadav for eating fish during Navratri

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 11:59 AM IST

BJP attacked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his X post, where he was seen eating fish during the Navratri season.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for eating fish during Navratri. 

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Reacting to a video in which he and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni were seen having fish in a helicopter after a campaign, BJP leader and union minister Giriraj Singh called Tejashwi Yadav “seasonal sanatani".

One should feel proud of one's religion, values, nation and society but demeaning them isn't good. Secularism doesn't mean insulting your own religion. PM Modi has clearly said 'ab tushtikaran ki nahi, santushtikaran ki rajneeti hogi'.

“Tejashwi Yadav is a 'Seasonal Sanatani', many people be it Rohingyas or Bangladeshi infiltrators came here when his father (Lalu Yadav) was in power. They do politics of appeasement wearing the mask of Sanatan.

He also called Lalu Yadav's party a private limited company.

"Lalu Yadav's party is a private limited company. It is their company and to whom they want to give the shares become shareholders. In Bihar, be it infiltrators or Rohingyas, a large number of them have their names on the voter list. I demand a mechanism that denies them the voting rights."

Reacting to the video, Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Sinha also attacked Tejashwi Yadav, saying that his act of eating fish during the Navratri season is “insulting his own religion.”

"A few people show themselves as a son of Sanatan but can't accept the values of Sanatan. I have no objection to food habits, but what you want to show by posting a video of eating fish in Navratri, is the politics of appeasement," he said.

"One should feel proud of one's religion, values, nation and society but demeaning them isn't good. Secularism doesn't mean insulting your own religion. PM Modi has clearly said 'ab tushtikaran ki nahi, santushtikaran ki rajneeti hogi," he added.

In a video posted on X on Tuesday, April 9, Tejashwi Yadav can be seen eating fish with Mukesh Sahni on a helicopter, saying that during campaigning, he only gets 10-15 minutes to eat.

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Karnataka Puc Result Live Updates, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
