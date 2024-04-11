 Video: After 'fish party' row, Tejashwi Yadav hosts ‘orange party’ aboard helicopter - Hindustan Times
Video: After 'fish party' row, Tejashwi Yadav hosts ‘orange party’ aboard helicopter

ByHT News Desk
Apr 11, 2024 01:27 PM IST

"Hello friends, There was an orange party in the helicopter today. They (Bharatiya Janata Party) won't get teased by orange colour, right?" Tejashwi Yadav said.

After triggering a controversy with his 'fish party' alongside Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni aboard a helicopter, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav shared another video on Thursday. In this video, the duo can be seen enjoying oranges.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with VIP chief Mukesh Sahni (X/Tejashwi Yadav)
"Hello friends, There was an orange party in the helicopter today. They (Bharatiya Janata Party) won't get teased by the colour orange, right?" Yadav said, in an apparent dig at the BJP.

ALSO READ- Lok Sabha elections: Can Tejashwi Yadav, anti-incumbency upset BJP's 'mission 40' in Bihar?

Tejashwi Yadav-Mukesh Sahani's ‘orange party’ video here

What is Tejashwi Yadav's fish controversy?

A video showing RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav enjoying a fish fry stirred a controversy as BJP leaders frowned upon a non-vegetarian meal during Navratri.

The video, filmed inside a helicopter, captures Yadav sharing a meal with Mukesh Sahni, a former minister who now leads the VIP.

After facing backlash, he clarified that the video was recorded before the Navratri festivities began and accused his critics of having a “low IQ.”

ALSO READ- ‘Seasonal Sanatani’: BJP attacks Tejashwi Yadav for eating fish during Navratri

Tejashwi is 'seasonal sanatani': BJP leader Giriraj Singh

Union minister Giriraj Singh attacked Yadav, labelling him as a "seasonal sanatani" who engages in "politics of appeasement." Singh also alleged that Yadav's father, RJD president Lalu Prasad, had allowed "an influx of Rohingya Muslims and Bangladesh immigrants" during the party's tenure in power in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav and Mukesh Sahani unite for caste synergy

Yadav and VIP's Sahani, the latest addition to the RJD-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’, have been campaigning together actively. Their aim is to unite Yadavs, dedicated RJD supporters, and the 'Nishad' caste group, traditionally linked with fishing. Sahni, a former Bollywood set designer turned politician, is seen as a symbol of their shared hopes and aspirations.

