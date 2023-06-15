Tejasvi Surya on Karnataka govt's move to repeal anti-conversion law: ‘PFI agenda’

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday hit out at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka over its decision to withdraw the anti-conversion law which was introduced by the previous BJP government.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said Congress has once again shown that it places its vote bank interest over and above the spirit of the constitution.

“Congress govt in Karnataka is very promptly and diligently fulfilling the agenda of PFI. The Congress govt has promised to repeal the anti-conversion law. Anti-conversion law was aimed to stop fraudulent and coercive conversions...by repealing this act, Congress has once again shown that it places its vote bank interest over and above the spirit of the constitution and the law of the land”, the BJP lawmaker told news agency ANI.ALSO READ: Cong is ‘new Muslim League’, says BJP after the repeal of anti-conversion lawThe Karnataka government will introduce a bill in the upcoming assembly session beginning July 3.

"The Cabinet discussed the anti-conversion bill. We have approved the bill to repeal the changes that were brought in by them (BJP government) in 2022. It will be tabled during the session starting from July 3," Karnataka law and parliamentary affairs minister H K Patil told reporters.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act (anti-conversion law) came into effect in 2022, despite opposition from Congress. The law provides for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.ALSO READ: Karnataka govt repeals anti - conversion law. What is it all about?

As per the law, the punishment ranged from three to five years and a fine of ₹25,000. For the violation of provisions of the act for minors, women and SC/ST, the violators will face a jail term from three to ten years and a fine of not less than ₹50,000. For mass conversion, there shall be a 3 to 10-year jail term and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh.

