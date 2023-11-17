Telangana assembly polls: Congress releases manifesto, lists out 6 guarantees

Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the people of Telangana in the run up to the assembly elections. The party listed out a total of six guarantees, Abhaya Hastham, which will ensure ‘realising the dream of Bangaru Telangana’.

Congress releases manifesto for Telangana assembly elections.(PTI)

"We created Telangana and we will not let the struggle and sacrifice of the movement go in vain due to the Commission Raj and loot of BRS," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said ahead of releasing the manifesto.

Kharge said his party is determined to provide social justice, economic empowerment and unbridled progress to the people of Telangana.

Declarations by Congress in the manifesto:

The party promised giving ₹ 2,500 monthly financial assistant, gas cylinder ar ₹ 500 and free travel for women under the ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme. 200 units of free electricity will be provided to all households under 'Gruha Jyothi' if it comes to power in the state. House site will be provided to families not owning a house and ₹ 5 lakh will be given towards the construction of the house under the ‘Indiramma Indlu’ scheme. Studnts will be provided ₹ 5 lakh assistance under the ‘Yuva Vikasam’ scheme. All Telangana movement fighters will be provided with a 250 sq yards house site, as per the Congress election manifesto. A pension of ₹ 4,000 per month will be provided to senior citizens, widows, disabled, beedi workers, single women, today tappers, weavers, AIDS and Filaria patients and kidney patients undergoing dialysis under the ‘Cheyutha’ scheme. Congress assured providing ₹ 10 lakh worth of health insurance.

Kharge to BJP, BRS; ‘public understands scams here’

Taking digs at both the BJP and ruling BRS, Kharge said, “No matter how much PM Modi and KCR (K Chandrashekar Rao) make efforts together, still, Congress will come to power because the public understands the scams here.” He also said KCR's days of retirement are close.

Meanwhile, Union minsiter Amit Shah is expected to released the BJP's manifesto tomorrow, during his visit to the state to attend election rallies in Gadwal, Nalgonda and Warnagal.

Telangana will go to polls on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

