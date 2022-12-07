Telangana BJP chief accuses KTR of having drugs

The president of Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday alleged that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K T Rama Rao uses drugs. Kumar also claimed that he would prove the presence of drugs if KTR's blood and hair samples were provided.

The state IT minister earlier accused Kumar of having a habit to chew tobacco. Dismissing the allegation, Kumar said it is KTR who is addicted to drugs.

"KTR says I chew tobacco. It's a blatant lie. KTR is addicted to drugs. I'm ready to offer my blood samples for test to prove that I don’t consume tobacco. Does KTR have guts to give his blood&hair samples to prove he doesn’t consume drugs?" Kumar said addressing a gathering in Telangana's Nirmal district.

The BJP state president also hit out at chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not attending the meeting for state chief ministers and political party heads to share their views on India becoming the head of G-20 nations.

Kumar said that it was because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the poor and downtrodden were able to get justice. He also demanded the Telangana government to observe B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary every year in April for a week.

"The credit of making Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit leader, as the President of India and the installation of the Ambedkar statue in Parliament goes to Modi," he said.

