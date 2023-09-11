Telangana CM KCR to inaugurate Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme on September 16

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced that the state's ‘Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme’ will be inaugurated on September 16. In a high-level meeting on Wednesday convened by KCR to assess the project's progress and he urged officials to expedite the remaining tasks, including land acquisition. Engineering officials reported that dry run trials had already been successfully completed, and the scheme was ready for the wet run. Taking their recommendations into account, KCR scheduled the wet run for September 17.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao convened a review meeting on Wednesday.(HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the meeting, the chief minister emphasised the importance of completing the Palamuru lift scheme with the same dedication and efficiency demonstrated in the construction of the Kaleshwaram lift project. He also reflected on the poignant songs penned by renowned writer Goreti Venkanna, which vividly depict the hardships faced by the people of Palamuru district.

Following the inauguration, celebrations will be organised in every village in the old Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts on the day after the lift scheme's launch on September 17. Residents will participate in special rituals, including puja ceremonies and the symbolic washing of deities' feet with Krishna water in local temples.

KCR further highlighted the historic significance of the lift scheme, “featuring giant pumps unparalleled anywhere in the world,” as it will fulfill the drinking water needs of South Telangana's residents. He expressed pride in how the scheme overcame numerous obstacles and was completed with the government's vision of self-rule.

CM will switch on ‘Bahubali’ pump at Narlapur intake

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the Narlapur intake, KCR will initiate the process by activating the ‘Bahubali’ pump sets that connect to the Krishna River (specifically, the Srisailam fore flow). Through this wet run, Krishna water will be pumped using the powerful Bahubali pumps and directed to the nearby Narlapur reservoir. As soon as the motors are activated, KCR will then make his way to the Narlapur reservoir, where he will partake in special ceremonies to honor the river Krishna. “This event will add another illustrious chapter to the history of Telangana's irrigation sector,” KCR said.

These pumps boast a remarkable 145 MW power output, a feature not found anywhere else in the world. The sheer scale of these pumps is astonishing, with each bolt weighing around 12 kg and the total weight of the pump assembly reaching a staggering 240 tonnes.

Many hurdles to complete the scheme: CM KCR

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister expressed his disappointment at the numerous obstacles created by certain forces in the completion of the lift scheme. He lamented that political leaders had filed hundreds of cases against the Palamuru lift scheme, branding them as a curse upon Palamuru district. He stressed that politics should be focused on improving people's lives in a meaningful way, rather than sacrificing their well-being for selfish motives, as had occurred in the case of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy project.

He said that the state government, however, displayed unwavering determination in completing several projects. Officials in the irrigation department bravely accepted the challenges they faced.

He reiterated the government's resolute determination to expedite the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Scheme's progress. This effort aims to provide drinking water and irrigation water to the villages in South Telangana. The chief minister further made it clear that revolutionary changes are on the horizon for Telangana's agriculture sector, with the goal of achieving integrated and comprehensive agricultural development. This, in turn, will balance the lives of Telangana's farmers, leading to abundant crops and the realisation of the vision of “Bangaru Telangana” – the Golden Telangana.

‘No more migration for livelihood’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the issue of migration due to the lack of irrigation facilities, KCR said, “The River Krishna flows through Telangana. However, due to the negligence of the rulers in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the people of old Palamuru and Rangareddy districts endured decades of hardship without access to drinking water. Projects in the Krishna basin were initiated and then abandoned by the AP rulers. It's unfortunate that Palamuru, which boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, had to open porridge centers to combat hunger problems. Migration for livelihood became a regular issue, with buses full of migrant laborers bound for Bombay. Even farmers owning 60 acres of land struggled to make a living. Palamuru faced heart-rending conditions during droughts, and Rangareddy, despite its fertile lands, lacked irrigation facilities.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“People who migrated for work often never returned. Even large landowners faced livelihood challenges. However, with the state government's focus on developing lift schemes, particularly in Palamuru Ranga Reddy, the situation changed dramatically. Projects like Nettempadu, Bhima, Kalwakurthy, and Koil Sagar, which had been pending for decades, were completed swiftly. Today, Palamuru thrives with green crops, and migration has ceased. We are witnessing a reverse migration of people returning to Palamuru from other states,” the chief minister explained.

Public meeting after the inuguration ceremony

To mark the historic inauguration of the Palamuru lift project, the government is planning a massive public gathering. Residents from every village in the old Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts are expected to participate in this significant event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister has instructed chief secretary Santhi Kumari to oversee the arrangements for this public gathering and the lift scheme's inauguration. The government is committed to ensuring that attendees have access to transportation and food facilities during the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.