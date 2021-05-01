Home / India News / Telangana CM takes away health minister's portfolio over allegations of grab
india news

Telangana CM takes away health minister's portfolio over allegations of grab

On Friday, KCR had instructed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to order an inquiry by the District Collector into the complaints of encroachments of lands on the outskirts of Achampet in Masaipet Mandal in Medak district.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (PTI)

Chief minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday took away the portfolio of state health minister Etala Rajendar after allegations of land grab came into light against the latter. The portfolio of Telangana Medical, Health and Family Welfare minister will be transferred to the CM with immediate effect, secretary to the Governor said.

On Friday, KCR had instructed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to order an inquiry by the District Collector into the complaints of encroachments of lands on the outskirts of Achampet in Masaipet Mandal in Medak district.

Chief minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday took away the portfolio of state health minister Etala Rajendar after allegations of land grab came into light against the latter. The portfolio of Telangana Medical, Health and Family Welfare minister will be transferred to the CM with immediate effect, secretary to the Governor said.

On Friday, KCR had instructed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to order an inquiry by the District Collector into the complaints of encroachments of lands on the outskirts of Achampet in Masaipet Mandal in Medak district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kcr government telangana
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP