Telangana conductor pushed from moving bus amid argument over change dies

A 24-year-old Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) conductor, who sustained critical injuries after allegedly being pushed out of a bus during an altercation over change, died at a hospital in Hyderabad late on Tuesday.

The conductor’s legs were crushed under the bus. (Shutterstock)

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Police inspector Ch Yellaiah said a passenger, Mounika, allegedly pushed Gundla Pravalika from the moving bus on October 25, and the conductor came under its rear wheels. He added that Mounika boarded the bus with her son and said she was entitled to free travel under a government scheme. Pravalika insisted that Mounika’s son needed a full ticket, citing his age.

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Mounika agreed to buy a full ticket for ₹10. She paid the conductor a ₹100 note and demanded immediate return of ₹90. “As Pravalika had no change, she asked Mounika to collect the balance while getting off the bus. This led to a heated argument between the two,” Yellaiah said. Yellaiah said Pravalika’s legs were severely crushed.

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{{^usCountry}} Pravalika was rushed to Hyderabad for treatment. Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar was among those who visited her at the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pravalika was rushed to Hyderabad for treatment. Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar was among those who visited her at the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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In a statement on Wednesday, TGSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Y Nagireddy said the corporation hoped that Pravalika would recover and return to duty after treatment.

He assured stringent action against the woman who allegedly pushed Pravalika. “Attacks on RTC employees while they are discharging their official duties will not be tolerated and that the corporation will take strict measures to prevent such incidents from recurring,” he said.

Nagireddy spoke to the Bhadradri Kothagudem police superintendent. He assured that the corporation would extend all possible assistance to Pravalika’s family and stand by them.

The RTC workers’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) demanded justice for her family and called for a shutdown of bus depots across the Khammam region. It demanded stringent action against the passenger allegedly responsible for Pravalika’s death.

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The JAC stressed the need to protect RTC employees, particularly conductors and drivers, who frequently face passenger anger while performing their duties.