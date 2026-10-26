Hyderabad woman found dead after video call with colleague over marriage

A 29-year-old woman was found dead at her flat in Hyderabad on Sunday morning after she allegedly threatened to end her life during a video call with a colleague over marriage, police said. Police registered a case and said the investigation was underway. (AFP) (Representative Image)

The woman, a native of Uttar Pradesh, worked as a senior associate at a multinational company in the city. She had been in a relationship with her colleague, who is from Uttarakhand, for four years, news agency PTI reported, citing police.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was undergoing divorce proceedings, police said.

According to police, the woman made a video call to the man while he was attending a function with his mother. During the call, she allegedly showed him a scarf tied to the ceiling fan and threatened to end her life if he did not marry her.

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The man reached her flat around 5.30am but found it locked from inside. Police, alerted through Dial 112, forced the door open and found the woman dead.

The woman's body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital and a clues team inspected the scene.

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Police registered a case and said the investigation was underway.

Earlier this month, a 29-year-old software engineer was found dead in the parking lot of a gated community in Hyderabad’s Nanakramguda on October 12, police said. He had moved into the apartment complex just two days earlier and worked for a Bengaluru-based IT firm.

Police registered a case of suspicious death following a complaint by the man’s cousin. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remained under investigation.

(with inputs from agency.)

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