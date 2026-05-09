Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced the establishment of special degree colleges for minorities in the headquarters of 10 districts.

Telangana govt to establish special degree colleges for minorities in 10 districts

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The 10 districts in Telangana during undivided Andhra Pradesh were reorganised into 33 during the previous BRS regime.

Reddy, who held a meeting on minorities welfare on Friday, said the proposed colleges would be equipped with skill development and AI training for the students.

The chief minister emphasised that the institutions should impart practical training and directly benefit the students to get jobs rather than offering traditional courses, an official release said.

The CM suggested that incentives be extended to minority students, similar to those currently provided to meritorious students from BC, SC, and ST communities, with a dedicated programme prepared specifically for this purpose.

He directed officials to identify interested candidates from minority communities who have been selected for Group-1, Group-2, and Group-3 services and assign them responsibilities within the Department of Minority Welfare and mentor them to gain a comprehensive understanding of all programmes and initiatives undertaken by the department.

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{{^usCountry}} The officials were ordered to ensure the regular and timely release of honorariums to Imams and Mouzams, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officials were ordered to ensure the regular and timely release of honorariums to Imams and Mouzams, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister stated that land would be allocated for 'Khabarstans' in areas where land is available. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister stated that land would be allocated for 'Khabarstans' in areas where land is available. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As part of the Musi Rejuvenation project, CM Reddy directed officials to undertake the construction of a mosque, church and Gurudwara, alongside a temple, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the Musi Rejuvenation project, CM Reddy directed officials to undertake the construction of a mosque, church and Gurudwara, alongside a temple, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CM emphasised that these structures should be designed to facilitate the study of the respective religious cultures, while also showcasing the unique essence of India and the "Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb" of Telangana, the release added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM emphasised that these structures should be designed to facilitate the study of the respective religious cultures, while also showcasing the unique essence of India and the "Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb" of Telangana, the release added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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