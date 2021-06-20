Telangana lifts Covid-19 lockdown from today

The Telangana government has announced to completely lift lockdown in the state with effect from Sunday in view of the improvement in Covid-19 situation. The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting held by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at his camp office Pragati Bhavan on Saturday.

“The decision to lift the lockdown completely was taken after examining reports submitted by the state medical and health department officials, which said the number of Covid-19 cases in the State and the positivity rate had dropped significantly,” an official release said.

The Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana has been in force since May 12 with the government giving periodical relaxations. On June 9, the state government announced a 12-hour relaxation in the lockdown from 6am to 6pm for 10 days and it will come to an end at 6am on Sunday.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the cabinet has observed that the spread of the coronavirus in the state was completely under control.

It said that the cabinet made a thorough review of the Covid-19 situation across the nation in general and the neighbouring states in particular and observed that the coronavirus spread was under significant control.

The cabinet has directed the education department to reopen all educational institutions from July 1 in all aspects with total preparedness.

The release further said that the decision to lift Covid-19 lockdown completely was taken to see that normal life and the livelihood of the common people should not be affected. The cabinet appealed to the people to cooperate with the government in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

The cabinet stated that the people should not let their guards down because the lockdown was lifted. “The people should strictly follow the Covid-19 restrictions like wearing of a mask, maintenance of social distance and use of sanitisers which are compulsory,” the cabinet added.