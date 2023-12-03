close_game
Telangana results 2023: MuIugu, Pinapaka, YeIIandu, BhadrachaIam, DornakaI, Mahabubabad, Narsampet seats counting
Live

Telangana results 2023: MuIugu, Pinapaka, YeIIandu, BhadrachaIam, DornakaI, Mahabubabad, Narsampet seats counting

Dec 03, 2023 07:00 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Telangana assembly seats for MuIugu, Pinapaka, YeIIandu, BhadrachaIam, DornakaI, Mahabubabad, Narsampet assembly seats.

The Telangana assembly elections were held on Nov 30, 2023, to elect all 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result will be declared on December 3. The Mahabubabad Lok Sabha Constituency consists of MuIugu, Pinapaka, YeIIandu, BhadrachaIam, DornakaI, Mahabubabad and Narsampet assembly constituencies.

A woman checks for her name before casting her vote at a polling station during the Telangana state assembly elections.
A woman checks for her name before casting her vote at a polling station during the Telangana state assembly elections.(AP)

Counting to begin for Mahabubabad area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

ConstituencyLeading CandidatePartyVote Margins
MuIuguCounting to Begin
PinapakaCounting to Begin
YeIIanduCounting to Begin
BhadrachaIamCounting to Begin
DornakaICounting to Begin
MahabubabadCounting to Begin
NarsampetCounting to Begin

Keep track of all the latest information from Telangana with Hindustan Times.

Telangana Assembly Election: Full Coverage link

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2023 06:19 AM IST

    Telangana poll results for Mahabubabad constituencies: Counting to begin at 8 am

Topics
telangana assembly election
Sunday, December 03, 2023
