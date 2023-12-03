Live
Telangana results 2023: MuIugu, Pinapaka, YeIIandu, BhadrachaIam, DornakaI, Mahabubabad, Narsampet seats counting
Dec 03, 2023 07:00 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Telangana assembly seats for MuIugu, Pinapaka, YeIIandu, BhadrachaIam, DornakaI, Mahabubabad, Narsampet assembly seats.
The Telangana assembly elections were held on Nov 30, 2023, to elect all 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result will be declared on December 3. The Mahabubabad Lok Sabha Constituency consists of MuIugu, Pinapaka, YeIIandu, BhadrachaIam, DornakaI, Mahabubabad and Narsampet assembly constituencies.
Counting to begin for Mahabubabad area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Vote Margins
|MuIugu
|Counting to Begin
|Pinapaka
|Counting to Begin
|YeIIandu
|Counting to Begin
|BhadrachaIam
|Counting to Begin
|DornakaI
|Counting to Begin
|Mahabubabad
|Counting to Begin
|Narsampet
|Counting to Begin
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 03, 2023 06:19 AM IST
Telangana poll results for Mahabubabad constituencies: Counting to begin at 8 amTopics
