Telangana science teacher suspended for showing animal brain in classroom

PTI |
Jun 27, 2025 09:13 PM IST

The incident sparked protests by ABVP and others, who accused the teacher of “hurting religious sentiments” by bringing an animal brain to class.

A case has been filed against a government school teacher in Vikarabad district after she allegedly brought an animal brain to class to explain its anatomy, police said on Friday.

Some students claimed the teacher told them it was a cow's brain. (Pic used for representation)(Pexel)
Some students claimed the teacher told them it was a cow's brain. However, police said the animal species is yet to be confirmed.

A case under the Cow Slaughter Act has been registered against the science teacher, who allegedly showed the brain to Class 10 students on June 24.

Police said the case was registered following a complaint by the school’s Headmaster.

The incident triggered protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and other groups, who accused the teacher of “hurting religious sentiments”. They submitted a memorandum to education department officials demanding action.

The teacher was suspended based on a preliminary report by education officials, pending a detailed inquiry.

The Mandal Education Officer (MEO) visited the school as part of the inquiry, an official said.

