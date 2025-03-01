Telangana tunnel collapse: Whereabouts of 4 trapped workers located, says minister

Telangana minister Jupally Krishna Rao confirmed on Saturday that the authorities have located the whereabouts of four of the eight workers who have been trapped in a collapsed tunnel of the SLBC project. Rescue teams were currently cutting through a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM).(PTI)

"In my view, the whereabouts of four persons have been located through radar," he told reporters at the tunnel. He expressed hope they would be extricated by Sunday evening.

The other four appear to have been stuck beneath the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), he said.

On being asked about the condition of the four workers whose whereabouts have been found, the minister recalled he had said on the first day itself that the chances of survival were remote.

The latest breakthrough, which comes after nearly a week of intense efforts, marks a significant step forward in what the experts believe to be one of the most challenging rescue operations in recent times.

Minister Krishna Rao announced the development during a meeting with officials overseeing the rescue mission, along with Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Telangana tunnel collapse: Rescue ops involve experts from 11 agencies

The rescue operation, which has involved the coordinated efforts of 11 specialized agencies, has been a complex and painstaking task due to the challenging conditions inside the tunnel, including slush and debris.

Rescue teams were currently cutting through a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) to create a passage and reach the stranded workers, news agency PTI reported, citing officials on Saturday.

Eight persons--engineers and labourers -- have been trapped under the collapsed roof of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel since February 22 and the rescue operations are in full swing to pull them out to safety.

Referring to the criticism of opposition parties that the operation is getting delayed, Krishna Rao said those involved in the endeavour are experts but the rescue work is complex because of the conditions, including slush, inside the tunnel.

(With PTI inputs)