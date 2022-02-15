Temperatures to rise across northwest, central India

NEW DELHI: A rise in minimum temperatures is expected by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in most parts of northwest and central India over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IMD added that isolated light rainfall or snowfall is very likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand until Wednesday under the influence of a western disturbance as a trough in the westerlies.

Under the influence of another western disturbance, isolated to scattered light rainfall or snowfall is very likely in the western Himalayan region from Thursday to Sunday.

Under the influence of north-easterly winds over coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels, isolated rainfall is very likely in southern Tamil Nadu, southern Kerala, and Lakshadweep during the next three to four days.

Fairly widespread rainfall is very likely in Andaman and Nicobar Islands along with thunderstorms and lightning.