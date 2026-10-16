Temporary immigration post set up for Bhutan event: Govt

The Centre on Thursday evening notified the setting up of a temporary immigration post at Hatisar in Assam on a temporary basis for entry into/exit from India for Bhutanese and third country nationals visiting Gelephu Mindfulness City for an international event later this month.

India News

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Last month, during the official visit of S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India, to Bhutan from 16-18 September, the Indian side had reaffirmed its commitment to establish an Immigration Check Post at Hatisar (Assam) to facilitate easy movement of investors and visitors to Gelephu as announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State Visit to Bhutan in November 2025.

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This temporary immigration post, which will be e visa enabled is to facilitate nationals for Project 108 Chorten/Stupas by Bhutan.

The project is Bhutan’s royal initiative to complete building 108 Buddhist Stupas in a single day in Gelephu Mindfulness City, with each standing 15m tall in a corridor of prayer stretching for 12 in Mau Chhu river. It is not a cluster of monuments but a procession.

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{{^usCountry}} The MHA notification said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 (13 of 2025), the Central Government hereby designates Hatisar located in the Assam State as an authorized Immigration Post on a temporary basis for entry into/exit from India with valid travel documents for the Bhutanese and third country nationals visiting Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) for the international event from 24 October-06 November 2026. This temporary Immigration Post will remain e-Visa enabled during this period.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MHA notification said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 (13 of 2025), the Central Government hereby designates Hatisar located in the Assam State as an authorized Immigration Post on a temporary basis for entry into/exit from India with valid travel documents for the Bhutanese and third country nationals visiting Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) for the international event from 24 October-06 November 2026. This temporary Immigration Post will remain e-Visa enabled during this period.” {{/usCountry}}