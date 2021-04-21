Ten states account for over 76 per cent of new Covid-19 cases: Govt

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Rajasthan are among 10 states that account for over 76 per cent of the 2,95,041 new cases registered in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily cases at 62,097. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 29,574 while Delhi reported 28,395 new cases.

The other states in the list of 10 are Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

India's total active caseload has reached 21,57,538 and now comprises 13.82 per cent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 1,25,561 cases have been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 60.86 per cent of India's total active cases.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,32,76,039 with 1,67,457 recoveries being registered in a day.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.17 per cent, the ministry.

A total of 2,023 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

The 10 states account for 82.6 per cent of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (519). Delhi follows with 277 daily deaths, the ministry said.

Nine states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Daman and Diu & Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

