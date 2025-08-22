Tension between TMC, Congress over floor strategy to oppose Bill

Tension crept in between two key INDIA bloc allies — Trinamool Congress and the Congress party — on the last day of monsoon session over the floor strategy to oppose the 130th Constitution amendment bill piloted by Union home minister Amit Shah. TMC had reached out to the Congress to launch a joint protest at the Well of the House and raise posters against the Constitution Amendment Bill.(PTI FILE)

The TMC took an aggressive stand and rushed to the Well of the House on Thursday in the Rajya Sabha — the same strategy it adopted in the Lower House on Wednesday.

According to the party’s Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien, “We fought single-handedly while other parties sat on their seats,” referring to the Congress’ plan to not join the protest in the Well of the Rajya Sabha.

While TMC MPs brought posters to target Shah, three TMC MPs — Mitali Bag, Mahua Moitra and Shatabdi Roy — wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging manhandling and the threat to democratic values.

“It is very clear who was leading this opposition,” O’Brien said, even as TMC has 41 MPs in Parliament. The Congress has 126 lawmakers.

According to Opposition functionaries, TMC had reached out to the Congress to launch a joint protest at the Well of the House and raise posters against the Constitution Amendment Bill. “But Congress decided to stick to the strategy to tear up the copies of the bill.

“If some of our colleagues prefer to sit in the seats, it is their problem. TMC has taken the lead and become the driving force. This is not a competition,” O’Brien said.

Congress pointed out that at least 4 MPs also joined the TMC to protest.

A Congress leader, requesting anonymity, said there is no problem between the TMC and the Congress. “We are part of the INDIA group. Our methods can differ but our goal remains the same.”