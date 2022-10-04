Terror angle being probed in J&K DG Prison's murder

The initial investigation into the murder of Jammu and Kashmir Director General (Prison) Hemant Lohia has pointed to the role of his domestic help Yasir Ahmed.

Hemant Lohia was found dead at his house in Jammu's Udeywala with his throat slit late Monday night. The incident took place at around 11.45 pm. A native of Assam, the 57-year-old cop was recently promoted and appointed as the DG Prisons in August.

According to top Jammu and Kashmir Police officials, CCTV footages collected from the crime spot shows Yasir running away after committing the crime.

The killing comes at a time when Union home minister Amit Shah is in Jammu and Kashmir and will be visiting Srinagar today.

According to J&K Police officials, Yasir was working in the senior cop's house for the past six months. The initial probe has revealed that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also said to be suffering from depression.

As of now, no terror angle has come to the fore. However, thorough probe is underway into the killing that has sent shockwaves across the Kashmir Valley. The murder weapon has been seized along with some documentary evidence reflecting his mental state.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has asked citizens to share any information of Yasir Ahmed with the concerned authorities. The police has also shared phone numbers (9797517317, 9419101474, 0191-2543937) for people to inform them about Yasir's whereabouts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON