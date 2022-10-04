Home / India News / J&K's DG Prisons found murdered, manhunt launched to nab domestic help

J&K's DG Prisons found murdered, manhunt launched to nab domestic help

Published on Oct 04, 2022 05:47 AM IST

Hemant Lohia, the Director General of Prisons, was a native of Assam.

ByHT Correspondent

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Prisons Hemant Lohia was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his house in Jammu's Udeyawala with his throat slit late on Monday night, said a senior police officer. A murder probe has been launched while the suspect - his domestic help - is said to be missing. The incident took place at around 11.45 pm.

Preliminary investigation suggests the involvement of his domestic help, identified as Jasir, who is absconding.

Additional director general of police Mukesh Singh said, "The dead body of the DG Prisons J&K was found under suspicious circumstances. The first examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case. The domestic help with the officer is absconding. A search for him has started".

"Forensic teams and crime teams are on the spot. The investigation process has begun. Senior officers are also on the spot. The J&K police family expresses grief and deep sorrow over the death of their senior officer," he added.

Another senior police officer said a manhunt has been launched to nab Lohia's domestic help. A 1992 batch IPS officer, Lohia, 57, was a native of Assam. He was promoted and appointed as the director general of prisons in August.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh described it as an "extremely unfortunate" incident.

Lohia's servant Jasir reportedly first suffocated him to death, then slit his throat with a broken ketchup bottle, and later attempted to set the body ablaze.

jammu and kashmir jammu
