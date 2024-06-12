Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir: A look at past terror attacks during Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed three terror attacks over the past three days ahead of the preparations for 52-day annual Amarnath Yatra starting June 29. Indian Army personnel patrolling a stretch in Reasi district on Monday during a search operation after terrorists ambushed a bus carrying pilgrims on Sunday evening. Nine people were killed and 42 injured in the attack. (AFP Photo)

The first attack took place in Jammu region’s Reasi district on Sunday after a bus carrying pilgrims came under fire following which the driver lost control of the bus, which fell into a gorge. Nine people died in the attack and 41 sustained injuries.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a massive search operation in the area.

A day after on Tuesday evening, terrorists opened fire in Saida Sukhal village along the International Border in Kathua district and injured one civilian, which led to a gunfight with security forces. During the exchange of fire, a terrorist and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed.

Anand Jain who is the additional director general of police, Jammu zone said, “Two terrorists (who appeared to have freshly infiltrated) surfaced in a village in Saida Sukhal near Koota Morh of Police Station of Hiranagar in the late evening of June 11. They asked for water from a few houses to which villagers grew suspicious and slammed doors on them and a few raised hue and cry. The terrorist panicked and fired randomly in the air and also at one odd villager who were passing by. SHO Hiranagar and SDPO rushed to the spot, engaged the terrorists and one terrorist got killed.”

In another attack on Wednesday, five soldiers and a special police officer were injured during exchange of fire in Chattergalla area of Doda in Jammu region. The gunfight erupted after terrorists attacked a joint check post of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police in the area.

Past terror related incidents during Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir

June 14, 2022: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed by security forces in Bemina area of Srinagar. Police had said one of the terrorists was a Pakistan national and they were planning to carry out an attack on Amarnath Yatra.

August 2, 2019: Amarnath Yatra was suspended by Jammu and Kashmir administration ahead of its time, citing security threat after a landmine with Pakistan ordnance factory markings and an M-24 American sniper rifle with a telescopic sight were recovered from the yatra route. The annual pilgrimage had started on July 1 and was scheduled to end on August 15.August 5, 2015: Two terrorists had attacked a BSF convoy in Udhampur while the Amarnath Yatra was going on. One terrorist was neutralised, while the other identified as Naved was arrested.

July 10, 2017: Seven pilgrims returning from the Amarnath shrine were shot dead and 15 others were wounded when terrorists fired on their bus as well as a security vehicle in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. The annual yatra began on June 29 and ended on August 7.

July 21, 2006: Five pilgrims were killed after a bus carrying the pilgrims was attacked by terrorists near Beehama area of Ganderbal district in Central Kashmir. The pilgrims were returning from the Baltal base camp of the Amarnath Yatra.August 6, 2002: Terrorists had opened fire at the Nunwan base camp of Amarnath Yatra in Pahalgam. In this attack nine people including six pilgrims and three others were killed.

July 20, 2001: 13 pilgrims were killed and 15 others were injured after terrorists had hurled grenades at a camp near the Amarnath cave. In this attack, two police personnel had also lost their lives.

August 2, 2000: 32 people including 21 pilgrims were killed after terrorists attacked the base camp in Pahalgam.

July 28, 1998: A group of Amarnath pilgrims were attacked by terrorists at Sheshnag campsite, killing 20 people who were on their way to Amarnath cave.

August 15, 1993: Eight pilgrims were killed while they were on their way to Amarnath cave.