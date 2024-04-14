Amarnath Yatra 2024: Pilgrimage to begin from June 29, registration from tomorrow

The Amarnath Yatra, the annual pilgrimage to the holy shrine, will commence on June 29 and culminate on August 19, while the advance registration for the 52-day-long yatra will start on Monday, April 15, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) announced on Sunday. A view of the holy 'Shivlinga' full formed at the cave of Amarnath temple during an annual pilgrimage. (File/ ANI)

The Amarnath Yatra, which takes place every year amid tight security and vigil, takes place from twin tracks – the traditional 48-km-long Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km-long shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The Amarnath Yatra attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year who visit the site during the 'Shravani Mela in July-August (Shravan month in Hindu calendar) - the only time in the year when the Amarnath Cave is accessible, because of its geographical conditions.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are receiving specialised training to be part of the Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees during the pilgrimage, news agency ANI reported.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecast of morning and evening Aarti (Prayers) for devotees across the globe. Amarnath Yatra’s app has been made available on the Google Play Store to get real-time information about the yatra, and weather and to avail several services online.

Located 141 km from the capital Srinagar at an altitude of 12,756 feet above sea level, the holy cave of Amarnath lies in the Ladar Valley, which is covered by glaciers, and snow-capped mountains for most of the year.

(With inputs from agencies)