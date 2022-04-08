Terrorists attack one more migrant worker in Kashmir: Police

A migrant labourer was injured after he was shot at by suspected terrorists in Yader area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon a labourer identified as Sonu Sharma son of Banarasi Das, a resident of Pathankot,” a police spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In this terror incident, he (Sonu) received gunshot injuries and was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be stable, “ the spokesperson added.

A case has already been registered in this regard, the spokesperson said. ”The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime,” the spokesperson added.

Jammu & Kashmir has been witnessing a spate of terrorist attacks against local residents and migrant workers.

On Sunday, two migrant labourers were injured after they were shot at by terrorists in Pulwama district.

Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh, both residents of Pathankot in Punjab, were injured when terrorists fired at them in Nowpara Litter area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On March 21, Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Dar, a local resident, was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam district. A labourer from Bihar, Bisujeet Kumar, was also shot at by terrorists in Pulwama on the same day.

Two days earlier, on March 19, Mohammad Akram, a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, was shot at by terrorists in Pulwama district.

Special police officer Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother, Umar Jan, were killed after terrorists opened fired at them on March 27. Shabir Ahmad Mir, a sarpanch from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, was gunned down by terrorists on March 11.