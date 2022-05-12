Terrorists kill Kashmiri Pandit in government office in J&K's Budgam

Terrorists shot and killed a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted Thursday evening. The victim has been identified as Rahul Bhat – a member of the Kashmiri Pandit community and an employee of the Chadoora area Tehsildar office. Police said: "The injured was immediately brought to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation reveals that 02 terrorists are involved in this heinous crime & have used pistol for committing this crime."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Minutes earlier the police tweeted: "Terrorists fired upon one employee, namely Shri Rahul Bhat from minority community, in Tehsildar office (of) Chadoora, Budgam. He has been shifted to hospital."

Condoling Bhat's demise, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, “I unequivocally condemn the murderous militant attack on Rahul Bhatt. Rahul was a government employee working in the Tehsil office in Chadoora where he was attacked. Targeted killings continue & a sense of fear grows unchecked. My heartfelt condolences to Rahul’s family. RIP.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This attack comes a day after two separate encounters in J&K's Bandipora and Anantnag districts.

In Bandipora, a joint cordon and search op was launched by police, 14 Rashtriya Rifles and 3rd Battalion CRPF after receiving information about terrorists in the Salinder forest area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One terrorist, identified as Gulzar Ahmad Ganie, was neutralised by the security forces. Ganie was a resident of the Wussan Pattan area of Baramulla, news agency ANI reported.

"The killed terrorist had exfiltrated in 2018 and remained there for three years and six months before infiltrating back in the last week of April. The search for the other two accomplice terrorists is still going on," an official statement said.

In Anantnag, the anti-terrorist operation was launched in the Marhama village area of Bijbehara by the police, 90 Battalion CRPF and 3rd Rashtriya Rifles.

"As the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists started firing indiscriminately on the search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter," the statement said. Further details are also awaited on the operation in Anantnag.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Harshit Sabarwal Online journalist based in New Delhi. I read about global conflicts and the drug war in Mexico.