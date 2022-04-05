Terrorists open fire at civilian in Shopian

A civilian was injured after he was shot at by terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu & Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Bal Krishan, a shopkeeper in Chotigam village, was critically injured after terrorists opened fire at him near his residence in the evening. He was rushed to an army hospital in Srinagar where doctors said his condition is stable, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Preliminary investigation revealed the terrorists had fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit, identified as Bal Krishan, near his house at Choutigam Shopian. In this terror incident, he received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital for treatment,” a police spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered. “A probe is underway. The area has been cordoned off for search operations,” the spokesperson said.

This was the third terrorist attack in the Valley on Monday. Earlier in the day, one CRPF head constable was killed and another injured after terrorists fired upon them at Maisuma in Srinagar city.

Two non-local migrant workers were also shot at by terrorists in Pulwama district.

The Union territory has also been witnessing an overall rise in terrorist attacks.

Two migrant labourers were also shot at by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday. Two others were injured in a similar attack on Sunday.

On March 21, Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Dar, a local resident, was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Special police officer Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother, Umar Jan, were killed after terrorists opened fired at them on March 27. Shabir Ahmad Mir, a sarpanch from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, was gunned down by terrorists on March 11.

On March 9, an independent sarpanch, Sameer Ahmad Bhat, was shot dead on the outskirts of Srinagar.

A week earlier, terrorists killed an independent panchayat member, Mohammad Yaqub Dar, in Srandoo area of Kulgam.

Terrorists have also attacked off-duty personnel, killing CRPF soldier Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi and army jawan Sameer Ahmad Malla this month.

Last year, civilians, minorities and outsiders were targeted in the Valley, prompting authorities to step up vigil and intensify counter-terror operations in the region.