Terrorists shoot civilian dead in Srinagar, cop dies after attack in Anantnag

Terrorists fired indiscriminately and critically injured the assistant sub-inspector at a hospital in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Updated on Dec 22, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Terrorists shot dead a civilian in the old city area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. In a separate incident a police officer died after terrorists fired indiscriminately and critically injured him at a hospital in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. 

The deceased civilian was identified as Rouf Ahmad of Nawakadal, while the assistant sub-inspector who was shot at in the sub-district hospital in Bijbehara was Mohammad Ashraf.

The Kashmir Zone Police said Ashraf had been shifted to Srinagar-based hospital for treatment and the area was cordoned off.

Taking to Twitter, police said, “Terrorists fired indiscriminately and critically injured a police personnel, ASI Mohd Ashraf of PS Bijbehara, #Anantnag.”

They further said Ahmad was rushed to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital where he was declared dead. An investigation was underway.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited. 

(With inputs from bureau)

