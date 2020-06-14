News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Fate of J-K will change’, says Rajnath Singh while addressing ‘Jammu Jan Samvad rally’ and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 13:00 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

‘Fate of J&K will change’: In Rajnath Singh’s address, a hint on PoK

The fate and the picture of Jammu and Kashmir will change in the years to come under PM Modi’s leadership, defence minister Rajnath Singh said while addressing the ‘Jammu Jan Samvad rally’ via video conferencing on Sunday. Read more

11 states and UTs have less than 500 Covid-19 cases, some have no deaths

Eleven states and Union territories in the country have reported less than 500 Covid-19 cases and most of them have recorded no deaths so far, data shows. Read more

Apple Maps inches closer to Google Maps, rolls out ‘Nearby’ feature in India

Apple seems to have expanded its ‘Nearby’ feature to all those who are using the company’s Apple Maps app in India. There’s no public announcement but a mere mention of it in the ‘Nearby’ feature page for Maps in the ‘iOS and ipadOS feature availability’ website. Read more

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s elegant house is straight out of a dream. See inside pics

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have kept their army of fans curious about the interiors of their lavish house in Mumbai. Read more

‘Nobody should get infected’: Gautam Gambhir wishes Shahid Afridi a speedy recovery

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi may not have enjoyed the best of relations on the cricket field, and may even share different political opinions, but the former India cricketer has wished Afridi a ‘speedy recovery’. Read more

Happy 65 Birthday Kirron Kher: Kanjeevaram to Banarasi, nobody does sarees like Kirron Kher

Born on June 14th in Chandigarh to a Punjabi family, Kirron Kher was originally named Kiran Thakur Singh Sandhu. She made her film debut in a Punjabi film Asar Pyaar Da in 1983 and subsequently took a break from cinema right up till 1996 when she starred in Shyam Benegal’s, Sardari Begum and quickly became one of the most versatile and unique actors in Indian cinema. Read more

Saree-clad woman aces backflip, video is all kinds of wow. Watch

Have you ever seen a video which makes you say “wow” and you also end up seeing it on a loop? In case you’ve come across such a clip, you know what we’re a talking about. If not, let this video of a woman doing a backflip, while wearing a saree, be your first. Read more

Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has claimed to have found Covid-19 cure. Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna cited results of ‘clinical case studies’. Many researchers are working on a vaccine for Covid across the world. Experts have said that it would take 1-1.5 years to develop a vaccine. Read more