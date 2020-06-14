e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 11 states and UTs have less than 500 Covid-19 cases, some have no deaths

11 states and UTs have less than 500 Covid-19 cases, some have no deaths

As many as 320,922 people have been infected with coronavirus in India.

india Updated: Jun 14, 2020 11:47 IST
hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A doctor in PPE coveralls collects swab sample from people for coronavirus testing
A doctor in PPE coveralls collects swab sample from people for coronavirus testing(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Eleven states and Union territories in the country have reported less than 500 Covid-19 cases and most of them have recorded no deaths so far, data shows.

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has mounted to 320,922 and the country’s death toll has gone beyond the 9,000-mark as new infections have been recorded across the country.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Data from the Union health ministry shows there were 11,929 new Covid-19 cases and 311 deaths between Saturday and Sunday morning from across the country.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh account for 70% of the entire caseload in the country and have also witnessed a rise in the number of fatalities.

Here’s a list of those states and Union territories:

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: There are 35 Covid-19 cases in these two Union territories and two people have recovered from the disease. No deaths have been reported in these areas till date.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: The islands have reported 38 cases of the respiratory disease and 33 people have been discharged so far. This Union territory also has reported no deaths so far.

Meghalaya: This northeastern state has 44 Covid-19 cases and reported one death till date. There have been 22 recoveries so far in Meghalaya.

Sikkim: Sikkim has 63 Covid-19 cases, four recoveries and no deaths so far.

Arunachal Pradesh: The number of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh 87 and four patients have been discharged. No deaths have been recorded in this state till date.

Mizoram: It has 107 cases of the highly contagious disease and one person has recovered in the state. Mizoram doesn’t have any fatalities as of now.

Nagaland: There are 163 Covid-19 infections, 76 recoveries and zero deaths in this northeastern state.

Puducherry: The Union territory has 176 cases of the coronavirus disease and two people have succumbed to it so far. The number of people who have been cured of Covid-19 stands at 82 in Puducherry.

Chandigarh: It has 345 Covid-19 patients, 286 recoveries and five fatalities so far.

Ladakh: The Union territory of Ladakh has 437 infections and one person has died due to the disease. Sixty-eight people have been cured of Covid-19 in Ladakh.

Manipur: The northeastern state has recorded 449 cases of the coronavirus disease and 91 people have recovered. So far, no one has died in Manipur.

tags
top news
‘Won’t keep anyone in dark’: Rajnath Singh’s swipe at Opposition over LAC tension
‘Won’t keep anyone in dark’: Rajnath Singh’s swipe at Opposition over LAC tension
LIVE: Lower Covid-19 death rates in Russia raise concern
LIVE: Lower Covid-19 death rates in Russia raise concern
Amit Shah holds crucial meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation with Arvind Kejriwal
Amit Shah holds crucial meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation with Arvind Kejriwal
11 states and UTs have less than 500 Covid-19 cases, some have no deaths
11 states and UTs have less than 500 Covid-19 cases, some have no deaths
15 cities with rising Covid-19 cases have emerged as new areas of concern
15 cities with rising Covid-19 cases have emerged as new areas of concern
‘Nobody should get infected’: Gambhir wishes Afridi a speedy recovery
‘Nobody should get infected’: Gambhir wishes Afridi a speedy recovery
‘When we sleep, the virus sleeps too’: Pakistan cleric’s Covid-19 logic
‘When we sleep, the virus sleeps too’: Pakistan cleric’s Covid-19 logic
Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’
Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In