T’gana guv institutes excellence awards for individuals, institutions

In a first-of-its-kind initiative from the Telangana Raj Bhavan, state governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Friday announced the institution of the “Governor’s Awards for Excellence” for individuals and institutions that excel in various fields. Jishnu Dev Varma (ANI)

Speaking to reporters, principal secretary to the Raj Bhavan Burra Venkatesham said that the governor decided to honour individuals, institutions, organisations, societies and trusts that made exemplary contributions in the fields of environment protection, welfare of the Divyangs (physically challenged), sports and games and culture every year.

Stating that the awards for this year would be given for the last five years, from 2019 to 2024, Venkatesham said that nominations were being invited for the same in these four fields. “In each field, there will be two categories of awards — one for individuals and the other category for institutions, organisations, societies and trusts. Each award will carry ₹2 lakh in cash and a citation,” he said.

Individuals and representation of institutions or organisations or trusts based in Telangana, who have excelled in any of these four fields in the last five years can apply in their respective category, the principal secretary said.

“These awards aim to encourage and honour outstanding achievements in the above four categories. Nominations will thoroughly be scrutinised by a specially constituted selection committee,” he said, adding that the awardees will be honoured by the governor on January 26 next year, coinciding with the Republic Day.

Venkatesham said that the nominations can be submitted either online or offline before 5pm on November 23. For offline submissions, the nomination forms can be downloaded from the Telangana Raj Bhavan website and the filled-in forms can be submitted by speed post or in person.

“For online submissions, the applicants may upload the nomination forms and other required supporting documents in the website: https://governor.telangana.gov.in,” he added.