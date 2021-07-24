Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Thackeray to visit flood-affected Mahad, Taliye; over 100 killed, 90,000 rescued
india news

Thackeray to visit flood-affected Mahad, Taliye; over 100 killed, 90,000 rescued

So far, at least 138 people have been killed in Maharashtra due to heavy rains and monsoon-related mishaps which lashed the state and triggered landslides, state relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray interacts with all Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Police Officials & Industry representatives, in Mumbai, Friday, July 16, 2021. (PTI)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday will visit the flood-affected area Mahad by helicopter from Mumbai. He will also visit Taliye village where 40 houses were buried due to landslide.

So far, at least 138 people have been killed and 89,333 have been displaced in Maharashtra in monsoon-related accidents after heavy rains lashed the state and triggered landslides, state relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.

The Maharashtra government has roped in Indian army and navy to assist in ongoing rescue operations in flood-hit areas.

The worsening situation due to floods has pushed the death toll to the highest in recent years and close to 90,000 people have been evacuated from seven districts in the relief and rescue operations started by the Maharashtra government. The affected districts include Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Thane. Maximum people were shifted from Sangli and Kolhapur districts - 42,573 and 40,882 respectively - the state relief and rehabilitation department data showed.

"At one location, rescue operation still continues. According to officials and staff present at the spot, around 50 more people are feared trapped under the debris," Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhary told news agency ANI.

The India Air Force has deployed one C-17 Globemaster, two C-130 Super Hercules to ferry 170 personnel and 21 tonnes of load for Natural Disaster Relief Forces from Bhubaneswar to Pune, Ratnagiri and Goa in preparation for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, reported news agency ANI.

At least seven naval flood rescue teams from Mumbai have been deployed to Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. One Sea-king 42C Helicopter from Mumbai deployed for aerial reconnaissance at Poladpur and Raigad, and one ALH helo from Goa positioned at Ratnagiri for relief and rescue operations.

The Western Naval Command of the Indian navy has mobilised resources to provide assistance to state and district administrations of affected areas in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa that are reeling under flooding of both urban and rural areas due to incessant rains.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra cm uddhav thackeray
TRENDING NEWS

Neena Gupta posts video of herself eating at a restaurant, it’s highly relatable

Dog popping balloons to bag a world record makes for a super sweet video

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP