Uddhav Thackeray warns of another lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked people to strictly follow government-mandated guidelines on masks and social distancing or be prepared to face another round of lockdown as the state reported more than 3,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday for the seventh straight day.
Maharashtra registered 3,663 new cases of the coronavirus disease on Tuesday, 461 of them in Mumbai, after reporting 4,092 infections on Sunday, highest single-day tally in more than a month.
Thackeray said it was up to the state’s citizens to decide if they want to go into a complete lockdown again to curb the spread of the infection, expressing concern over the lackadaisical attitude in following Covid-19-related safety protocols. "It is up to the people of the state to decide if they want a lockdown or live freely with some restrictions. Wear face masks and avoid crowds or else (you) will need to go into a lockdown again," Thackeray said, according to news agency PTI.
Before this, Mumbai’s mayor Kishori Pednekar urged the citizens to follow Covid-19 norms and said that the city might head again towards a lockdown if the citizens do not follow Covid-19 rules. The increase in the number of Covid-19 cases was reported in the city ten days after the local trains, considered to be the lifeline of Mumbai, were restarted for the general public from February 1.
Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also has warned that the state government might have to take some ‘harsh’ decisions as, according to him, people have stopped following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.
The chief minister asked officials to ensure that safety norms like wearing face masks in public and social distancing are followed and authorised them to take action against offenders. He also asked them to regularly sanitise and disinfect public places. “People may have become complacent but the authorities should not (drop guard)," Thackeray said during a virtual review meeting with divisional commissioners and collectors, according to PTI.
Also read | Rising cases of Covid-19 in Kerala, Maharashtra cause of concern: Govt
Non-implementation of the standard operating procedures regarding Covid-19 safety is a serious issue, Thackeray said and stressed the need for contact tracing of each patient in areas where cases are rising. "The administration should contact commercial establishments and organisations and check if they are following SoPs. Wherever necessary, declare containment zones… Contact tracing must be done in a targeted manner. At least 20 contacts of each patient should be traced and tested," the CM suggested.
Thackeray said people will need the police’s permission for organising weddings, adding that local authorities should keep a vigil on crowding and take immediate action wherever necessary. Banquet hall owners should be punished if anybody is found without a face mask inside the venues, he said. The chief minister said agitations, public meetings and processions should not be permitted given the present Covid-19 situation.
Authorities should cancel permits and licences of halls and auditoriums where safety SoPs are not followed during marriages and other social functions, he said. The chief minister directed that field hospitals should be monitored to check if all facilities are functional. He also said that mobile vans should be used in rural areas to increase the number of Covid-19 tests.
The state has recorded 2,071,306 cases of the coronavirus disease and related 51,591 deaths to date.
(With agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹500 cr to be spent on replacing barbed wires, wooden poles in Jammu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt releases guidelines for new mapping data policy: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If you took yoga lessons from Ramdev: Tharoor's jab over fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uddhav Thackeray warns of another lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry LG, Tamilisai given additional charge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Biplab Deb's 'BJP in Nepal' comment upsets Kathmandu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid fall in India's Covid-19 cases, 3 states see a surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government launches drinking water survey in 10 cities
- As the first step the Union housing and urban affairs ministry has decided to launch a pilot 'Pey Jal Survekshan' in 10 cities -- Agra, Badlapur, Bhubaneswar, Churu, Kochi, Madurai, Patiala, Rohtak, Surat and Tumkur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand policeman killed in IED blast in Lohardaga during anti-Maoist ops
- The policeman who was badly injured was airlifted to Ranchi but died during treatment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army releases new visuals showing Pangong Tso disengagement in top gear
- The PLA is retreating to its base, east of Finger 8 on the north bank of Pangong Tso, while the Indian Army is moving back to its permanent position near Finger 3.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka imposes restrictions on travel from Kerala amid Covid spike in B'luru
- Apart from travel restrictions, the Karnataka government has decided to declare any hostels, boarding or residential, educational institutions with a cluster of five or more Covid cases, a containment zone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED attaches properties worth ₹17.66 crore of Amnesty International India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign envoys to visit Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC dismisses plea for return of MPLAD funds donated to PM CARES
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox