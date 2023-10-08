‘Thank you for the quick fix’: Singapore Ambassador reacts after MCD corrects ‘Singapur’

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) encountered an awkward situation on Sunday when Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, pointed out that Singapore was misspelt as Singapur on the signage placed near the high commission. Wong, who came across the error during his morning walk, took to social media and urged the MCD to conduct a 'spell check' before putting up such signage.

Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong(X/Singapore in India)

"It is always good to spell check first. HC Wong," the Singapore high commissioner wrote sharing pictures of the signage pointing to the High Commission of Singapore.

However, the error was fixed by the MCD in a few hours. Wong also thanked the municipal corporation for the “quick fix.” Thank you for the quick fix. 🙏🙏HC Wong @tweetndmc @MCD_Delhi", Wong's post on X read.

Published a few moments ago, the post has garnered around 33.3K views on X. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, “That was the fastest grievance redressal ever…Wish every government department responds with such alacrity,” while a second commented, “Still seems like a jugaad. That's not an O but a Zero (0) pasted.”

Previously, Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, engaged in a dance with local folk artists during a G20 meeting held in Darjeeling, West Bengal.

"A wonderful evening at the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting. Moonlight tea picking was the highlight. HC Wong," the Singapore high commissioner posted back then.

The post received around 18.9K views on X.

