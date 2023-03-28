Home / India News / 'Thank you for your letter... I will abide...': Rahul responds to bungalow eviction notice

'Thank you for your letter... I will abide...': Rahul responds to bungalow eviction notice

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Mar 28, 2023 01:02 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi was asked to vacate his 12 Tughlaq Lane residence after being disqualified from Lok Sabha.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday responded to the eviction notice issued to him following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

“As an elected Member of the Lok Sabha over the last 4 terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent there. Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter”, Gandhi said in his letter.

Former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House complex in New Delhi, (Sanjeev Verma/HT)



Gandhi was served the eviction notice yesterday to vacate his 12 Tughlaq Lane residence, which he had been occupying since 2005. As per the rules, a disqualified MP cannot stay in a government bungalow and is given a month to vacate it.

The eviction notice to Rahul Gandhi has added more fuel to the political slugfest raging due to his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. "They will do everything to weaken him (Rahul Gandhi). He can go live with his mother or he can come to me, I will vacate one for him. I condemn this attitude of the government to threaten, scare and humiliate," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said.

He also said that Gandhi could go and live with his mother Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence or he could himself provide a house by vacating one for the Gandhi scion.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

