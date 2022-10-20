'Thanks to Jay Shah ji': Narottam Mishra on Asia Cup; 'until they stop terrorism'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Oct 20, 2022 06:49 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra thanked BCCI secretary Jay Shah for ‘clearly stating that Indian cricket team won’t be travelling to Pakistan until they stop sending terrorists'.

Jay Shah made a statement on Tuesday that the Indian cricket team won't be travelling to Pakistan for Asia Cup but it will be played at a neutral venue.(AFP)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday thanked BCCI secretary Jay Shah for deciding that India won't be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year and said Indian players should not go to Pakistan as they may face an environment of security threats. "Grateful to Jay Shah Ji as he clearly stated that until Pakistan does not take strict action against terrorism and stops sending terrorists to India, the Indian cricket team should not be sent to Pakistan. They may feel a lack of security there and I thank Jay Shah ji for the decision," the Madhya Pradesh minister said.

On Tuesday, Jay Shah said the 2023 Asia Cup will be played at a neutral venue. "We have decided to play at a neutral venue," Shah was quoted as saying at the Annual General Meeting of the BCCI.

India has not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup after the 26/11 Mumbai attack and Pakistan did not come to India after 2012. The two teams have only played each other at various ICC and ACC events.

The statement has drawn evoked a sharp response from the Pakistan Cricket Board as it has now threatened that it might pull out of the ODI World Cup next year which will be held in India. "Such statements (Jay Shah's statement) can spilt the Asian and international cricket communities" and impact Pakistan's visit to India for the 2023 World Cup, the PCB said in its official response,

Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

narottam mishra india vs pakistan
