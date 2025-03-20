Tharoor’s praise for PM Modi places Congress in awkward spot

Last time the Congress fielded former UN diplomat and party MP Shashi Tharoor to speak on a major debate in Parliament was on December 11, 2024, according to the PRS Legislative Research. But that has not stopped Tharoor, serving his fourth term in the Lok Sabha, to speak out outside the House, often putting the party in an awkward position. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor conceded that he was left with an “egg on his face” in opposing India’s stance when the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, and said due to the policy that was adopted, the country is now in a position where it can make a difference for lasting peace. (PTI)

His latest comments on India’s policy during the Russia vs Ukraine war –– that were considered as an oblique praise for the Narendra Modi government — sparked a fresh controversy.

At the Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday, Tharoor conceded that he was left with an “egg on his face” in opposing India’s stance when the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, and said due to the policy that was adopted, the country is now in a position where it can make a difference for lasting peace.

“I am still wiping the egg off my face because I am one person in the parliamentary debate who actually criticised the Indian position at the time back in February 2022 on the well-worn ground. That there was a violation of the UN charter, there had been a violation of the borders, of the sovereignty of another state- Ukraine—and the admissibility of use of force to settle international disputes—and all of those principles have been violated by one party and we should have condemned it. Couple of years later, it does look like I am the one with egg on my face; the policy has meant that India actually has a Prime Minister who can hug both the president of Ukraine and the president in Moscow two weeks apart and be accepted in both places,” Tharoor said.

Later, when a news agency sought more clarifications from Tharoor, he said, “The comments speak for themselves. Nothing to add.”

The Congress has so far maintained silence on Tharoor, even refraining from issuing a formal statement to label the comments as personal –– something it does frequently. A senior Congress leader maintained that any comment would lead to “further speculations” and “unnecessary debate.”

“I spoke on the matter as a Bharatheeyan (Indian). I don’t see politics in that,” Tharoor told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday.It is not a topic to be viewed politically, he said, without elaborating much.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Sudhanshu Trivedi welcomed the comment. “During the Raisina Dialogue, the statement of Congress’s senior leader, former Union Minister, and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor is proof of PM Modi’s extraordinary diplomatic abilities which is clear to everyone with the knowledge of global diplomacy. There is no doubt that PM Modi was the only PM of the world who met Ukraine’s president Zelensky and Russian President Putin with the same warmth and both of them welcomed him...”

Last month, Tharoor met Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, after the Thiruvananthapuram lawmaker’s article praising the Left Democratic Front government sparked a major outrage in the Kerala unit of the Congress. The LDF is the arch rival of the Congress in Kerala and many in the Congress questioned the timing of Tharoor’s article that said that under the Left rule, the state saw entrepreneurial growth.

A leader aware of the tension between the party high command and Tharoor described the situation as “fragile peace”. In Parliament, Tharoor regularly raises issues under Rule 377 and Special Mentions. A lawmaker can use these two opportunities to flag issues without any approval from the party. But for debates on larger issues such as bills or resolutions, where the parties decide who can speak, Tharoor is often not used.

The debate on The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in December 2024 was the last time Tharoor participated in a major discussion. In the 18th Lok Sabha, Tharoor has spoken only on two major occasions so far.

Party leaders point out that this is not the first time Tharoor’s comments have led to unnecessary debates. “His byte to ANI on deportation of Indians under the Trump rule was not in sync with the party line,” said a Congress leader on condition of anonymity.

They also point out that after Tharoor lost to Mallikarjun Kharge in the Congress presidential polls in 2022, he was made a member of the coveted Congress Working Committee. “He is one of the three Congress MPs who got chairmanship of standing committees,” said a senior Congress leader.

Tharoor leads the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs.