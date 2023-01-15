The curious case of burqa woman: Viral pic with Swiggy bag turns the day for a single mother

LUCKNOW Remember Edgar Allan Poe’s immortal lines -- ‘Believe nothing you hear, and only one half that you see’? His quote aptly summarises the story of Lucknow’s ‘mystery’ burqa woman, whose pic carrying a Swiggy bag went viral on social media platforms on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It all started when someone clicked a pic of a burqa-clad woman, who was carrying a Swiggy bag, on the road leading to city’s Nadwa College. As the photo -- apparently taken from a window -- was uploaded to the internet, netizens started showering praise upon the woman for her dedication and hard work. Some even claimed that the image was fake and created with AI. However, no one could make out who the woman was as the pic was taken from behind and didn’t show her face.

As is often the case, the assessment people hastily made from the pic was only half true (just as Edgar famously said). The woman definitely deserves praise for working hard to provide for her family but she is no food delivery agent. 40-year-old Rizwana is actually a domestic help, who works in several houses in the Daliganj area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I work as a maid in people’s houses in the morning and evening and manage to earn ₹1,500. I also work as a hawker and sell disposable glasses and clothing at little businesses and stalls in the market in the afternoon. I receive ₹1-2 per packet. In all, I make about ₹5,000- ₹6,000 every month. The money keeps the fire in my kitchen burning,” said Rizwana.

A Janata Nagari Colony resident, Rizwana is a mother of four -- 22-year-old Lubhna, 19-year-old Bushra, seven-year-old Nashra, and youngest son Md Yashi. Lubhna is married and lives with her in-laws nearby. The other children live with Rizwana in a 10X10 room.

When asked about her Swiggy bag, Rizwana said, “I needed a strong bag to keep disposable glasses and cups. So, I bought it for ₹50 from a person selling it at the Daliganj bridge. Since then, I have been carrying my stuff in this bag. I don’t work for Swiggy. I walk to the market for work carrying all my goods in this bag. I cover about 20-to-25 kms every day.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nevertheless, the misconception on the internet ended with heart-warming results for Rizwana. “A shopkeeper showed me the pic and told me how it has gone viral. Following this, a person came to meet me and asked for my bank details. Since the incident, I have received help from a few other people as well.”

This help matters a lot to Rizwana as she has been raising her children all alone. Her husband, who she married 23 years ago, left home for good without any warning or notice. He was a rickshaw-puller but after his rickshaw got stolen one day, he started begging. “It has not been easy. People even mocked me but I had to work for my family. I used to feel bad in the beginning but now, I have become used to it,” says Rizwana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}