Fight against coronavirus an example Atmanirbhar India: Harsh Vardhan

Fight against coronavirus an example Atmanirbhar India: Harsh Vardhan

Vardhan made the comments during the curtain-raiser press conference of the sixth India International Science Festival-2020 (IISF 2020).

india Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 12:45 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union health mnister Dr. Harsh Vardhan addresses a press conference at National Media Centre, in New Delhi.
Union health mnister Dr. Harsh Vardhan addresses a press conference at National Media Centre, in New Delhi. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma)
         

Union minister for science and technology, earth sciences, and health and family welfare Harsh Vardhan said on Monday , “The fight against the coronavirus pandemic is an example of India’s self-reliance. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership during the pandemic. “India is in top 10 positions in most indicators because of the vision of Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

Vardhan made the comments during the curtain-raiser press conference of the sixth India International Science Festival-2020 (IISF 2020). IISF 2020 will be organised virtually from December 22, which falls on the birthday of world-renowned Indian mathematician Srinivas Ramanujam, and will culminate on December 25, the birthday of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It will be the largest science festival to be held on the virtual platform. The central theme of this year’s festival is “Science for Self-reliant India and Global Welfare”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at IISF 2020 on Tuesday evening through video conferencing. Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion.

Shekhar C Mande secretary of DSIR and director general of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has said IISF’s objective is to induce the person about different facets of science and technology. Launched in 2015, IISF is a celebration to promote science and technology and the goal of this year’s festival is to help youth develop 21st-century skills, with a focus on scientific knowledge, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork. A long-term objective is to encourage students to study and work in scientific fields, the government has said.

The nodal institution for the IISF 2020 is CSIR-NISTADS. The festival is jointly organised by the department of science and technology (DST), CSIR, ministry of earth sciences, ministry of health and family welfare and the department of biotechnology (DBT) and VijnanaBharati (VIBHA) as well as with the support of a large number of other organisations.

