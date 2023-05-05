'The Kerala Story' producer to remove ‘32,000 women’ teaser, Kerala HC refuses to stay release

The producer of the controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’ told the Kerala high court that the teaser, which claimed that more than 32,000 women from the southern state were recruited to the Islamic State or ISIS, will be removed from their social media accounts. The division bench of Justice N Nagaresh and Justice Sophy Thomas recorded the submission of the producer, Live Law reported.

The official poster of The Kerala Story which will be released on May 5. (PTI)

The court also refused to stay the release of the film, observing that the film only says it “inspired by true events”.

The bench stated that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified the film for public viewing.

Interestingly, the bench watched the trailer of the film before refusing to stay its screenings saying that there was nothing offensive to any particular community in it.

The bench also noted that none of the petitioners has watched the film and that the producers have added a disclaimer that the film is a fictionalised version.

"There is something called freedom of speech and expression. They have artistic freedom, we have to balance that also", Live Law quoted Justice Nagaresh as saying.

“What is there in the film that is against Islam? There is no allegation against a religion, but only against the organisation ISIS," Justice Nagaresh added.

The court sought to know whether the entire trailer was against society.

"Nothing will happen just because the film is screened. The teaser of the film was released in November. What was offensive in the film? What is wrong in saying that Allah is the only God? The country gives the citizen the right to believe in their religion and God and spread it. What was offensive in the trailer?" the court observed while considering a batch of petitions seeking to cancel the censor certificate of the film, news agency ANI reported.

"So many movies have already come out about such organisations. There have been references against Hindu monks and Christian priests in many films before. Did you see all this in the way of fiction? What is so special now? How does this movie create sectarianism and conflict in society?" the court observed.

The petitioners argued that the film would inject poison into the minds of innocent people. The petitioners added that no agency has yet detected the existence of 'Love Jihad' in Kerala.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film has triggered a massive political row with various leaders reacting to the upcoming movie.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group ISIS.

Faced with backlash the makers then withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description.

