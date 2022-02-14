Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'The name Bajaj stood for quality': Sonia Gandhi's message to Rahul Bajaj's son
india news

‘The name Bajaj stood for quality’: Sonia Gandhi's message to Rahul Bajaj's son

The Congress president, in a condolence letter to Rajiv Bajaj, wrote that his father, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 83, ‘left a lasting legacy.’
Rahul Bajaj (File Photo)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 06:55 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Condoling the demise of veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in a letter to his son Rajiv, described the Bajaj Group as a 'name which stood for quality that one could trust, for fairness and honesty; for Indian manufacturing to be among the best in the world.’

 

Sonia Gandhi's letter to Rajiv Bajaj

The Padma Bhushan awardee, who breathed his last at the age of 83 in Pune on Saturday, ‘added a unique lustre to the world of Indian industry,’ Gandhi wrote in her letter to Rajiv Bajaj, on Monday.

“Those were the principles and standards that Rahul Bajaj ji upheld, and the lasting legacy he leaves. In a way, he served as a moral compass for the world of India industry. No wonder he was so widely admired and loved,” the letter read.

Gandhi also lauded Rajiv Bajaj for his achievements. “I'm sure Rahul Bajaj ji must have taken great pride in your own achievements, confident that you will take forward his work with great dedication and standards and excellence,” she wrote.

Rahul Bajaj, who was serving as chairman emeritus of Bajaj Group, was cremated with full state honours, as announced by the Maharashtra government, in Pune on Sunday. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, among others, attended the tycoon's funeral.

 

