‘The South Indian Story’: Netizens’ veiled jab after Karnataka poll results

ByManjiri Chitre
May 13, 2023 10:21 PM IST

‘The South India Story’ made rounds on Twitter - in an apparent jab at the saffron party and the recently controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’.

As Congress bagged a whopping victory in Karnataka on Saturday, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ‘The South India Story’ made rounds on Twitter - in an apparent jab at the saffron party and the recently controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’. A picture that has been widely circulated by Netizens shows a ‘burning’ RSS pant with the text ‘The South India Story’ written below it. Some people have also used the #BJPfails along with it.

'The South India Story' jab(Twitter)
'The South India Story' jab(Twitter)

This comes as a controversy erupted relating to the Sudipto Sen-directorial film ‘The Kerala Story’ after its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS.

Another picture that is trending on social media depicts a clip of South India on the map with the text - ‘The South will remain an independent kingdom.’ To make it look like a movie poster, it has added text ‘based on true politics’ and ‘directed by people of South India’.

Notably, after BJP's loss in Karnataka, there is no state in the South that is ruled by the saffron party.

The BJP on Saturday performed poorly in Karnataka as its opposition Congress managed to bag majority seats. The BJP bagged only 65 seats out of the total 224, while Congress won a whopping 136 assembly seats. JD(S) secured 19 seats, while independents bagged two seats. Two other regional parties won a seat each.

