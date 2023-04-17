'There is pressure, few may quit': Sanjay Raut on meeting with Sharad Pawar

Amid rumbling in the Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar told him that his party will not join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party but some MLAs may defect under pressure.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MPs Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule,(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The silent power struggle between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and nephew Ajit Pawar, the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra, is seemed to have reached a decisive stage. It is widely believed in political circles that Ajit Pawar is interested in aligning with the BJP and has communicated this to party chief Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar has, however, dubbed such speculations as baseless and denied meeting Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah in Mumbai on Saturday night.

Referring to his meeting with Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut said, “He said that the manner in which Shiv Sena was fragmented with the help of CBI, ED, Economic Offences Wing and Police, pressure is now being used to fragment NCP. There is pressure. Threats are being made but the party as a whole will not go with BJP. A few people, under pressure, might quit the party. This would be their personal decision."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raut also made similar claims in his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in the party mouthpiece Saamana amid speculations of a fresh political realignment in Maharashtra as the Supreme Court's decision on a plea seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs is expected in the coming days.

"(Sharad) Pawar told Uddhav Thackeray during their meeting (on Tuesday) that nobody wants to switch over. But, family is being targeted. If anyone takes a personal decision to leave, it is their individual issue. But we as a party will never go with the BJP," Raut wrote.

"There is tremendous anger among people of Maharashtra against the present state government. Any one joining the BJP will be committing political suicide. This is what Thackeray and Pawar felt," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON