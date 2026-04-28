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There must not be any double standards in combating terrorism: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet

There must not be any double standards in combating terrorism: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 12:30 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation must not lose sight of "state-sponsored" cross-border terrorism as there is no place for any "double standards" in combating the menace, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday in a clear reference to Pakistan's support to various terror groups.

There must not be any double standards in combating terrorism: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet

In his address at a conference of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Bishkek, Singh said India demonstrated its "firm resolve" during Operation Sindoor that "terror epicentres are no longer immune to justifiable punishment".

"We must not lose sight of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism which attacks the very sovereignty of a nation state," he said.

"There is no place for any double standards, and SCO should not hesitate in seeking appropriate action against those who abet, shelter and provide safe havens to terrorists," Singh said.

The defence minister pitched for concerted global efforts to combat terrorism.

"We are also facing a growing challenge in the form of extremism, radicalism and terrorism. Terrorism has become the most serious threat to the emerging world order."

 
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