There should be no political tourism: Union minister Naqvi on rape cases in Uttar Pradesh

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 12:03 IST

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said there should be no ‘political tourism’ over recent incidents of rape in Uttar Pradesh, adding that the criminals will definitely be punished for their barbarism.

Naqvi’s comment came amid reports Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit thefamily of the Hathras gang-rape victim, who passed away on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after being sexually assaulted and tortured by four men on September 14.

“The barbaric criminals will definitely be punished for their barbarism. The probe teams are carrying out the investigation. But I think there should not be political tourism on the same,” he told news agency ANI.

“Those who are trying to increase the tension through political tourism should not do that. Everyone is saddened and wants punishment for the culprits, Uttar Pradesh government is working towards it. You will see the results soon,” Naqvi further said.

In recent days, there have been a string of incidents of rape in Uttar Pradesh. Even as outrage is spiralling over the Hathras case, a near-identical incident was reported from Balrampur.

Meanwhile, Hathras DM P Lashkar said borders of Hathras have been sealed and Section 144 imposed in district, adding there was no information about the visit of the Gandhi siblings. He further said only the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be allowed to meet the victim’s family members.

The SIT has been formed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath to probe the case and submit its report within seven days. The case will also be tried in a fast-track court.