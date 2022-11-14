These are India's most polluted cities. 7 of 10 are from Bihar

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday listed 162 Indian cities with their air quality index and its values. The data is an average of air quality recorded in the past 24 hours and also mentions prominent pollutant of respective cities.

List of most polluted cities:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Siwan (Bihar)- 398

2. Katihar (Bihar)-369

3. Darbhanga (Bihar)- 360

4. Sonipat (Haryana)-347

5. Samastipur (Bihar)- 337

6. Chhapra (Bihar)- 335

7. Bettiah (Bihar)-326

8. Faridabad (Haryana)- 316

9. Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)-315

10. Bhagalpur (Bihar)-308

The data showed that seven out of 10 cities, which recorded the highest air quality index value, are in Bihar. None of the cities on the list recorded “severe” air quality, but the board's data on November 13 showed Bihar's Motihari as the only city in that category. However, as mentioned by the pollution board, Motihari's air quality was not recorded in November 14 data.

Also Read| Gzb sees least polluted air in early Nov in the last six years

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi reported a marginal improvement in its index and a jump from “very poor” to “poor” with an AQI of 294. Ghaziabad also fared better in the first half of November this year as the average air quality index (AQI) levels have remained on the lower side compared to the last six years with the least number of “severe” days during the first thirteen days of the current month.

Also Read| UPPCB notice for high AQI in Lucknow’s forest, industrial areas

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has issued notice to concerned authorities over negligence in reducing air pollution levels in forest and industrial areas of the state capital.