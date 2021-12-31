These states in India have confirmed cases of Omicron Covid variant. Full list

Cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 witnessed a whopping surge on Thursday taking the overall tally to 1,416 after multiple states, including Maharashtra and Kerala confirmed new infections. Bihar was the entrant in the nationwide tally with its first case reported in a 26-year-old man, who recently returned to the eastern state from Delhi.

The highly transmissible new strain of coronavirus that has been categorised as a ‘variant of concern’ by the United Nations health agency World Health Organisation (WHO), has spread like fire and triggered multiple states and Union territories (UTs) across India to take measures to combat it.

Delhi, which is one of the top two most-hit regions in the country along with Maharashtra, has imposed a yellow alert and a night curfew between 10pm and 5am as part of its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Maharashtra has also announced curbs that include banning gathering of more than five people between 9pm and 6am, and imposing Section 144 in Mumbai. Earlier in the day, the state government announced fresh restrictions wherein it capped attendees at social, political or religious events at 50 and those at funerals at 20. Similar curbs have been announced by other states as well such as Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, among others.

Here's a list of states and Union territories that have so far reported Omicron cases:

Maharashtra (454) Delhi (320) Tamil Nadu (120) Gujarat (113) Kerala (109) Rajasthan (69) Telangana (62) Karnataka (57) Andhra Pradesh (16) Haryana (14) Odisha (14) West Bengal (11) Madhya Pradesh (9) Uttarakhand (4) Chandigarh (3) Jammu and Kashmir (3) Andaman and Nicobar Islands (2) Uttar Pradesh (2) Goa (1) Himachal Pradesh (1) Ladakh (1) Manipur (1) Punjab (1) Bihar (1)

1416

