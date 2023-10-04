‘They didn’t find any base…arrested him': Sanjay Singh's father on MP's arrest

AAP MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy 2021-22. Responding to Singh's arrest, his father told news agency ANI, “We've said we will cooperate. I told him (Sanjay Singh) not to worry. I think they didn't find any base to arrest him but since they were told to arrest, they arrested him. It will bring positive results as the govt will be changed...”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh waves after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-withdrawn new Delhi excise policy. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh's family seemed suspicious about his apprehending by the probe agency. The family alleged that the arrest was made since there was “pressure” on the central agencies. The AAP lawmaker's wife said, "They questioned and searched the house, computer, and documents but did not find anything. There was pressure upon them (ED officials) to arrest him and they arrested him. They (ED) did not give us any reason. We all are with him. He has been arrested in a fake case..."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the ED during its searches in the national capital in connection with a money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The agency has accused Singh of having a significant role in creating and executing a policy that has since been revoked. This policy allegedly provided undue advantages to specific liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers.

The chargesheet claimed that a restaurateur named Dinesh Arora had exceptionally close ties with both Singh and Sisodia.

Arora was apprehended by the ED in July. The agency asserted that he played a pivotal role in the case. According to the chargesheet, Arora received a phone call from Singh in 2020 who asked him to tell restaurant owners to donate to the AAP for Delhi assembly election.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON