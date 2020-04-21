e-paper
Home / India News / ‘They gave strength to my family’: Covid-19 patient thanks health workers for recovery

‘They gave strength to my family’: Covid-19 patient thanks health workers for recovery

The man, who hails from Bengaluru, thanked health workers who took care of him while he was getting treated for coronavirus at the hospital.

india Updated: Apr 21, 2020 15:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The man said that the health workers gave strength to his family and “maximum help”. He urged people to cooperate with health workers. (ANI)
         

A coronavirus patient in Karnataka who has successfully recovered from Covid-19 has thanked health workers and said that he is “completely healthy now,” news agency ANI reported.

The man said that the health workers gave strength to his family and “maximum help”. He urged people to cooperate with health workers.

“I am completely healthy now. I thank health workers who followed up when I was in hospital. They gave strength to my family. I received maximum help from them. I’m requesting everyone to cooperate with health workers,” he said.

As per the Ministry of Health, Karnataka has reported 408 cases of coronavirus so far. 112 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the state while 16 have died.

The Karnataka health department on Tuesday said an 80-year-old man became the 17th Covid-19 fatality in the state while seven new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, news agency PTI reported.

The elderly man died at a hospital in Kalaburagi in northern Karnataka. The patient also suffered from Parkinson’s disease.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said the man died at 9 am on Monday, PTI reported.

“...last night at 9 pm the death report came, which confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive,” he tweeted.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country breached the 18,000-mark on Tuesday. According to the Ministry of Health, India’s total number of coronavirus cases jumped to 18,601 on Tuesday. The figure includes 14759 active cases, 3252 cured or discharged patients and 590 fatalities.

India entered the seventh day of the extended nationwide lockdown on Tuesday which will come to an on May 3.

