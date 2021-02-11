On Thursday, information and technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad replied to a number of questions in Parliament pertaining to social media, regulations, actions against social media etc. AAP MP Sushil Kumar Gupta posed a question to the minister in which he cited a 2020 report of a Sweden-based institution on Indian democracy.

"What is the use of a Sweden report? These are all political. They should look inward. All countries which are commenting on India should first look inward and then comment on India," Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said, without allowing the question. The MP then asked another question regarding social media.

The chairman's comment from Parliament comes at a time when the ministry of external affairs has strongly condemned the comments of international celebrities on the ongoing farmers' protest. Several ministers, celebrities too took to social media posting messages in support of India's unity and sovereignty. The reaction came after American pop singer Rihanna, Sweden's climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of the ongoing farmers' protest.

Based on the document that Greta Thunberg posted on Twitter and primary investigation by Delhi Police, several Union ministers alleged that an international conspiracy is being planned against India and Twitter is being used as a platform.

As the IT ministry has held a consultation with Twitter, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday issued another warning to all social media platforms from Parliament that they can not violate India's laws and Constitution.

