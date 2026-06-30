Thieves break into home of Twisha's mother-in-law Giribala Singh; her family fears crime scene tampering

Amid an ongoing probe into the death of model Twisha Sharma, thieves on Saturday broke into the Bhopal residence of her mother-in-law Giribala Singh, who is currently jailed in connection with the case. While some valuables like a gold necklace and some silver items were stolen, thieves reportedly also left behind one bag of stolen items while attempting to flee. A special CBI court sent Twisha Sharma mother-in-law and retired judge Giribala Singh accused in the dowry harassment and death case to 14-day judicial custody, at the central jail, in Bhopal. (ANI)

As cops probe the theft, Twisha's family has urged the CBI to secure all documents at the site, fearing a potential attempt to tamper with the crime scene, reported news agency PTI.

Twisha Sharma was a Noida resident who married Bhopal-based Samarth Singh in December 2025. She was found dead at her matrimonial home on May 12, and the case grabbed national spotlight after allegations of mental harassment and dowry torture by her husband and in-laws surfaced.

What happened at Giribala Singh's home? At around 2am on Saturday, thieves allegedly broke into the residence of Twisha's mother-in-law Giribala Singh. Singh's brother, retired Colonel Ranveer Singh Bhadoria, was sleeping in the house at the time of the incident, according to PTI.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Kashyap was quoted as saying by PTI that CCTV cameras showed four accused entering the first floor of the Katara Hills residence from the back door, while two were standing outside the house below.

While the thieves managed to steal some items like a gold necklace, some silver items, betel leaves, and a slingshot, along with some clothes, they panicked upon hearing the sirens of police vehicles patrolling the area and fled, leaving behind a bag with the stolen items, police said.

While cops tried to catch them, the thieves ended up fleeing.

Also Read: Twisha ‘dowry death’ case: CBI recreates crime scene with mother-in-law Giribala, husband Samarth in Bhopal

Twisha's family fears tampering at crime scene Following the theft, Twisha Sharma's family fears a potential attempt to tamper with the crime scene. The family lawyer, Anurag Shrivastava, has urged the CBI to secure all documents at the site.

While a probe is still ongoing, police has denied that the thieves stole any files or documents.

Giribala Singh and her son and Twisha's husband Samarth are the key accused in her death case. They were recently arrested in connection with her death and are lodged in Bhopal Central Jail.

Also Read: ‘Mother-in-law questioned her character’: Twisha Sharma’s kin slams ‘depraved mentality’ in viral audio clip

Twisha's matrimonial home is being treated as a crime scene in the case, and Giribala and Samarth were taken there for crime scene recreation a few weeks back. A had showed a mannequin, reportedly weighing about the same as Twisha Sharma, being used to mimic the crime scene.