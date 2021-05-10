Third consignment of oxygen concentrators, respirators reaches India from Israel

India received a consignment - third so far - of life-saving medical equipment from Israel, including over 1300 oxygen concentrators and 400 respirators. These equipment were airlifted from Israel and reached India on Sunday night.

So far, the government of Israel has sent a total of 60 tonnes of medical supplies, three oxygen generators, 1710 oxygen concentrators and 420 ventilators to India.

“The State of Israel is happy to stand solidly side by side with India as a true friend and a strategic partner in this hour of need. In the last few days, we have successfully airlifted three different consignments of life-saving medical supplies to India. This includes 60 tonnes of advanced medical equipment and several oxygen concentrators. More consignments carrying further medical aid will arrive for the people of India in coming days. The friendship between both countries is strong and collaboration during the Covid-19 crisis will only make it stronger,” said Dr Ron Malka, ambassador of Israel to India.

The medical aid arrived in three different consignments on May 4, May 7 and May 9 via Indian Air Force (IAF) aircrafts and a commercial flight.

The Israeli ministry of foreign affairs along with the National Security Council, health ministry, finance ministry, and control centre, together with full coordination with the Indian government through the Indian embassy in Israel made the delivery of the medical aid possible.

In the first outbreak of Covid-19 in Israel, India had helped Israel, and within this framework approved the air delivery of masks, gloves, and raw materials for medications to Israel, and also helped arrange the repatriation of its citizens.

Israel responded by reciprocating the significant gesture.

The IAF has deployed 42 transport aircraft for Covid-19 relief tasks, including 12 heavy lift and 30 medium-lift aircraft.

"IAF has deployed 42 transport aircraft for Covid relief tasks including 12 heavy lift and 30 medium lift aircraft. They are used to bring in relief measures, personnel and material from abroad," said Air Vice Marshal M Ranade.

